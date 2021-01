GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County officers arrested a man Friday after he rammed into a marked patrol car and damaged two entrances at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Golden.

The suspect used a silver bar to break one glass door, according to police.

Today just after 11 a.m. an adult male is taken into custody after ramming a marked patrol car at our headquarters. The suspect also damaged two different entrances, using a silver bar to break one glass door. The male was taken into custody by JCSO deputies and Golden Police pic.twitter.com/7Wy0ONuf0X — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 1, 2021