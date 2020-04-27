Man arrested after pursuit, crash near I-76 and Sheridan

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit and crash in western Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 a.m., deputies located a stolen vehicle near West 54th Avenue and Alcott Street.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle. During the chase, the driver displayed a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver — a man — crashed near Interstate 76 and Sheridan Boulevard.

He was arrested without incident.

Neither the suspect nor deputies were injured.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released. That information and his photograph are expected to be published later Monday.