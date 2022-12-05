BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were called to the area of 47th and Pearl Street regarding a domestic violence suspect. The area is southwest of the Valmont City Park.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that the domestic violence suspect was with another man who had an active warrant.

During the incident, BPD said that the man with the warrant punched or elbowed an officer in the head before running away.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office worked with BPD to capture and arrest the man. The suspect was then transported to a local jail.

According to BPD, the officer who was assaulted is being examined for a concussion.