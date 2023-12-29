DENVER (KDVR) — A 19-year-old Denver man has been arrested after allegedly firing several shots and striking homes and vehicles in Edgewater.

On Thursday at 5:05 p.m., the Edgewater Police Department received calls about shots fired in the 2400 block of Kendall Street. Officers learned that several homes and parked cars were hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told police that a man was seen running away from the neighborhood.

Edgewater police said a short time later, officers received calls from the 1800 block of Fenton Street that additional shots had been heard and a man was attempting to steal a vehicle.

The 1800 block of Fenton Street is next to Walker-Branch Park and a little over half a mile away from the neighborhood on Kendall Street.

According to police, while the suspect was attempting to steal the car, he was interrupted by a female neighbor and her 13-year-old daughter. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the pair before running away.

Once police arrived at Fenton Street, one officer said he saw a man running toward an occupied apartment building with a semi-automatic handgun. The officer pursued the suspect.

Eventually, Edgewater police said the suspect dropped the gun and was safely taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Isaac Frank Guillen. Police recovered the .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun that Guillen was allegedly firing.

Edgewater police said Guillen appeared to be intoxicated, but the motive for the shooting is still unclear. Guillen also had prior arrests that prohibited him from having a firearm.

Thankfully, police confirmed no injuries were reported.

Guillen is facing the following charges:

Two counts of menacing with a deadly weapon

10 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Prohibited use of a weapon – Intoxicated

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Guillen was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.