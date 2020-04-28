Man arrested after mistakenly giving cocaine to teller at JeffCo bank, sheriff’s office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested after allegedly giving a bank teller cocaine by mistake.

The incident occurred Friday at a bank in the 8300 block of Continental Divide Road in suburban Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old David Pangallo was in a bank’s drive-thru when he sent cash and two baggies of cocaine through the tube to the teller.

The teller then called authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pangallo said he did not mean to deposit the cocaine — only the cash.

“Additional drugs were located in his car and he was booked through on the pending charges and released,” the sheriff’s office said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the charges Pangallo faces.

“Moral of the story: Don’t do drugs. Also, the bank cannot store your drugs for you,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.