Man arrested after Grand Junction officer-Involved shooting at Sportsman’s Warehouse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect on Thursday in connection to a June 10 officer-involved shooting.

Marc Matteson, 44, is facing several felony charges; two counts of 2nd degree assault, three counts of menacing, violation of bail and four misdemeanor charges the sheriff’s office said.

Matteson was also arrested on an unrelated Domestic Violence warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matteson is in the hospital in stable condition. He will be booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility when released.

Grand Junction police officers responded to a report of a suspect wanted for misdemeanor domestic violence and a protection order violation in the area of Rocket Park, 1827 N. 26th Street on June 10.

While contacting the suspect, a fight occurred and the suspect fled in a black Mazda. Two officers were injured in that altercation; one was treated on scene by paramedics and the other was transported to the hospital and has since been been released.

Grand Junction Police Department officers located the suspect parked in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse where an officer involved shooting happened.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, and is being treated for his injuries.

The Grand Junction Police Department will be responsible for releasing the names of the involved officers. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.