Man arrested after crashing stolen tow truck outside Greeley Police HQ

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a tow truck, ramming it into concrete poles outside a security gate at Greeley Police Department headquarters, ramming a police sergeant and trying to gain access to the building.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Rudy Salazar is a resident of the Hill-N-Park neighborhood in unincorporated Weld County just south of Greeley.

Courtesy: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says calls came in around 8 a.m. Monday that Salazar stole a tow truck, was under the influence of drugs and was crashing into stationary objects and other vehicles as he drove to Greeley.

Salazar veered into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed into multiple oncoming cars on his way to the Greeley Police Department headquarters, according to a press release.

He then crashed the tow truck into a sergeant who was leaving their personal vehicle, before turning toward the gate at the entrance of the police parking lot. He narrowly missed a second sergeant in the same area.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says Salazar then rammed into the gate’s control panel when the stolen tow truck broke down. He then crawled under the security gate and tried to run into the building before officers detained him.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of the stolen tow truck at the scene.

Salazar and one victim were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It is unclear if that victim is the police sergeant Salazar allegedly rammed with the truck. FOX31 is reaching out to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Salazar is facing several felony charges, including five counts of attempted first-degree assault, one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of violating the terms of his parole. He also faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

He is being held at the Weld County jail.