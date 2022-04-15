JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he called 911 and deputies found a dead woman at the home Thursday.

Angel Rodriguez was taken into custody after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle around 1:45 p.m. on a call from Rodriguez about a murder. They found him on the lawn and a deceased woman who had suffered “obvious traumatic injury” inside the house.

Police believe Rodriguez initially called 911 early Thursday morning and gave a partial address before hanging up. Deputies were dispatched at 5:10 a.m. to do a welfare check but did not make contact with anyone at the location.

When emergency services called back, Rodriguez’s mother informed them her son was suffering from a mental health issue and that the family would handle the situation.

Investigators are still piecing together the relationship between Rodriguez and the victim but have not released any additional information.