DENVER (KDVR) — More than a week after a missing Denver man’s body was found partially decomposed in the back of an SUV, Denver police made an arrest in the case.

The Denver Police Department found the remains of 31-year-old Isiah Morales in the back seat of an SUV parked in the 800 block of N. Hazel Court on the evening of June 16. Morales was first reported missing on June 4.

Detectives were able to investigate, and secured an arrest warrant for Spencer Doom, placing him in custody on Tuesday, June 28, with the help of Edgewater Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Doom faces a potential charge of first-degree murder in this case. It will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office to formally charge Doom with a crime.