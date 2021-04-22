Man arrested after allegedly swinging horseshoe at hotel employee, microwaving fire extinguisher

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo Police Department says a man was arrested after allegedly trying to take snacks from a downtown hotel, swinging a horseshoe at an employee, damaging property, and trying to microwave a fire extinguisher.

Pueblo police said they responded to the hotel at around 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

An employee at the hotel said a man came in and tried to take some snacks that were sitting out. After trying to ask the man to pay for the snacks, the employee said the suspect took out a horseshoe and started swinging it at the employee, knocking him in the head.

Police said the suspect then threw a piece of rebar at the employee and took off into the hotel, losing his shoes along the way.

After that, police said the suspect pulled a fire alarm and ended up in the kitchen, where he did some property damage and tried to microwave a fire extinguisher.

Police said other officers then arrived to assist with the situation. The suspect was located after he allegedly broke a glass door.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

The hotel employee was not seriously injured.