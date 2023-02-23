Leonard Farrar was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Centennial on Feb. 21. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who allegedly robbed a bank and left a suspicious device behind was arrested a day after the incident.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Leonard Farrar was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s robbery at the Key Bank located at 20290 East Smokey Hill Rd.

Farrar allegedly fled from the bank with an unknown amount of money and left a device behind.

The ACSO bomb squad arrived on scene to assess the device. As a precaution, the bank and nearby businesses were evacuated. Ultimately, the team determined the bomb was fake.

Farrar is now being held on a felony charge of aggravated robbery.