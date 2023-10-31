DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested for a road rage incident in Wheat Ridge on Monday where he allegedly drove up to a vehicle and fired a gun three times.

Police said the incident started on Kipling Street at around 10:10 p.m.

A couple called 911 and said a silver Ford truck drove up next to them and they heard three loud gunshots.

An officer spotted a truck that matched the description on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street.

Wheat Ridge police said a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Colfax and Balsam Street with the help of the Lakewood Police Department.

Three men in the truck handed themselves over to police without incident 18 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Two handguns were found in the truck, including one with three rounds missing. According to police, the men initially denied any knowledge of the incident.

However, police said after testing for gunshot residue, 21-year-old Christopher Apocada admitted that he let off “a couple shots in the air” as a scare tactic.

Wheat Ridge police said Apocada had an outstanding traffic warrant for his arrest.