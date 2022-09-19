David Nickolas Delfino was taken into custody after a series of crimes were committed in Golden. (Credit: City of Golden)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man in Golden has been arrested after allegedly committing a series of crimes within a five-hour time period on Sunday night.

According to the Golden Police Department, 43-year-old David Nickolas Delfino is accused of committing several crimes in the City of Golden between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday. GPD received numerous calls from people in the neighborhoods on reports of Delfino’s crimes.

Delfino is accused of:

Burglary

Menacing

Trespassing

Attempted 2nd degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Criminal possession of financial devices

Theft

Obstructing a peace officer

Criminal mischief

According to GPD, most of the crimes were committed north of Highway 58, south of 1st Street and west of Washington Avenue.

GPD said after Delfino’s final burglary of the night, he was chased by a resident. Police were then notified and officers set up a perimeter to track Delfino.

K-9 assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. According to officers, within five minutes of their arrival, the police dog was able to find Delfino hidden in bushes on the 500 block of Cheyenne Street.

Out of caution, GPD sent out a “LookOutAlert” to nearby neighbors asking them to shelter in place while they worked to arrest Delfino.

Delfino was given a verbal warning to surrender. He refused, so officers sent the K-9 into the bushes. According to police, the K-9 bit Delfino on the shoulder. At that point, Delfino surrendered to police.

Delfino was booked in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting formal charges.

GPD is asking anyone who works or lives in the surrounding neighborhoods near Sunday’s burglaries to check their property and vehicles for any stolen or missing items. They can report their findings to the Golden Police Department’s Crime Investigations Unit.

A silver Fuji mountain bike with blue letters was reported stolen during the burglaries and police are working to recover it.

Police are also looking for any video footage from Ring cameras to help with their investigation.