WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance in progress call in Ault ended late Friday night with SWAT arresting 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson.

Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Colorado 14 at about 3 p.m. Friday after a resident called 911 to report that Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline. According to the caller, Johnson was threatening to ignite a fifth-wheel camper trailer while the caller and another person were inside.

The caller also told deputies that Johnson also threatened them with a hammer.

According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, Johnson returned to his home and barricaded himself inside. The victims that called 911 feared Johnson might try to set his own home on fire.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies closed Highway 14 between Weld County roads 43 and 47.

Members of the negotiations unit responded and spoke with Johnson for several hours. According to the WCSO, after more than a six-hour standoff, Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m.

Johnson will be booked into the Weld County Jail for the following charges:

Second-degree burglary

Menacing

Attempted first-degree arson

Misdemeanor charges of harassment

Third-degree criminal trespass

Theft

Deputies confirmed no injuries were reported. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Geyer at 907-400-5392.