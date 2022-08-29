DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of stealing more than half-a-dozen golf bags at Denver International Airport over the summer is behind bars and facing charges, according to Denver police.

The Denver Police Department said officers arrested 35-year-old Jameson Bradford in Aurora, with the help of the Aurora Police Department. He’s accused of stealing at least eight golf club bags at DIA from July 23 to Aug. 12.

Bradford is being held for investigation of theft – $20,000 or more, according to DPD. It is unclear exactly how many golf bags were stolen at this point in the investigation, but DPD valued the total loss to the eight known owners/victims of the stolen golf bags and clubs at $41,699.

DPD released photos of surveillance cameras at DIA to help generate leads, saying tips from the public submitted to Metro Denver Crimestoppers “were critical” in helping police identify the suspect. According to an arrest affidavit, seven tips identified Bradford as the suspect in surveillance photos shared with the public.

Update: Police have sent a correction to the suspect’s date of birth. That change is reflected in the above story.