DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of stealing $475,000 in jewelry from a Boulder County home was arrested in Michigan in late November and extradited to Colorado in December.

Bryce Daniel Almus, 31, of Silverthorne, bonded out of the Boulder County Jail on Dec. 6 on a $200,000 bond.

In early July, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a theft from a home in the 6000 block of St. Vrain Road that happened sometime in June.

The homeowners had been away that month and the property was on the market, so multiple people were coming and going from the property. This complicated the investigation, according to BCSO.

The victims reported that six pieces of jewelry were stolen. The jewelry had a total value of $475,000 and included a 4.31-carat diamond ring, a morganite necklace, a pair of morganite earrings, a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings and a 4.03-carat diamond that had been removed from its setting.

BCSO worked with the victims’ insurance company and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

In August, detectives learned that GIA had the two diamonds, which had been identified through their serial numbers. They had been sent to GIA for evaluation by a wholesale diamond dealer in Cherry Creek.

Detectives contacted the diamond dealer and eventually learned that Almus had been the one to pawn the diamonds, according to BCSO.

Almus had allegedly visited the victims’ residence at least once as a prospective buyer of the home.