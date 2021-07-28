Man arrested, accused of producing child pornography in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested and faces accusations of using children to produce pornography after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1300 block of Otis Street in Lakewood Tuesday.

Lakewood Police Arrest Alleged Child Pornographer pic.twitter.com/iWhnu6KUhq — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 28, 2021

Andrew Wilson, 70, was arrested and faces charges of sexually exploiting children. He’s being held in the Jefferson County jail on a $2 million bond. Police say several hard drives and other pieces of evidence were seized while executing the warrant at the home on Otis Street.

Detectives say there may be more victims out in the community. If anyone has any information on the case or believes they’ve been victimized by the suspect, they should contact the Lakewood Police tip line at (303)763-6800.