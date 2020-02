AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a man has been arrested for allegedly critically wounding another man in a shooting Friday night.

Police said David Torrez, 33, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide for the shooting at South Buckley Way and South Pagosa Circle.

The man wounded in the shooting remained in critical condition as of Friday night, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.