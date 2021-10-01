Mom and son arrested in Jefferson County murder case

Scott Lee Smith and his mother, Theresa Rino, were arrested in connection with the shooting of Smith’s wife, Kanokwan (Nok) Smith. (Photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 46-year-old man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting and killing his wife last year. The man’s mother, arrested Friday, is also facing charges related to the case.

Scott Lee Smith was arrested for shooting and killing his wife, Kanokwan (Nok) Smith, on Nov. 1, 2020. Officers had received a call from a man who said he shot his wife when she came at him with a weapon.

Smith was released several days after being taken to Jefferson County jail in 2020 after prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to support criminal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued again, and Smith was arrested on Sept. 24. He is charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence.

Investigators also identified Smith’s mother, 66-year-old Theresa Rino, as an additional suspect. Rino was arrested on charges of accessory to a crime, attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence.