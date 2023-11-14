DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of stealing a credit and SIM card from a gym locker, and using the credit card to buy almost $10,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered a gym locker room at the 24-Hour Fitness at 6044 S. Kipling Pkwy. in Littleton, and stole a credit card and a SIM card. Police allege that the card was then used to purchase about $9,800 worth of jewelry at a Cherry Creek store, where the man was caught on camera.

The suspect is a white male with a brown beard and light brown, buzz-cut hair.

(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office included a photo of a woman’s portrait tattooed on the back of his right calf. It appears he could have more tattoos on his arms, but security footage is not clear enough to identify the ink.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County tipline at 303-271-5612.