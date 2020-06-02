Man allegedly stabs Otero County deputy in face

MANZANOLA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man allegedly stabbed a deputy in the face before stabbing himself in Otero County on Sunday.

According to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday afternoon, it responded to a report of possible domestic violence incident involving a handgun inside a vehicle near Swink.

The sheriff’s office stopped the vehicle in Manzanola, which is about 15 miles away.

“The male suspect stabbed an Otero County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face and then turned the knife on himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Both the deputy and the suspect, Anthony Guerra, were taken to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. They are expected to make full recoveries, the sheriff’s office said.

Guerra, of Pueblo, was arrested on four outstanding warrants and is now facing additional charges related to the stabbing.

Court records show his bail was set at $25,000.

A female and children inside the vehicle were safely removed.

The investigation is ongoing.