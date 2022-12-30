COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A newly released arrest affidavit details the events that led up to the arrest of a man after he attempted to break into a Colorado Springs police station and allegedly shot and killed his roommate with a bow and arrow.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlos Alberto Trejo was arrested in the early morning hours on Dec. 18 after attempting to break into the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Falcon Substation. According to the arrest affidavit, a lieutenant was manning the duty desk at the substation at around 1:20 a.m. when the station’s fire alarm went off.

The lieutenant said that it was normal for the fire alarm to occasionally go off without cause due to the age of the building, so he reset the system. The lieutenant said he then noticed Trejo smashing an ice scraper into the window near the back door after apparently breaching the secure back parking lot.

After Trejo was detained, the lieutenant asked what he was doing at the substation and Trejo responded that he was trying to turn himself in claiming he killed his roommate.

A corporal who responded to the substation also asked Trejo what he was doing there, and Trejo said, “I woke up and shot my roommate in the chest.”

The corporal asked where this incident occurred and Trejo responded that it was in an apartment in the Grand River by Cortland apartment complex on Kelly Johnson Boulevard. When asked where the gun was that he used to shoot his roommate, Trejo said he shot his friend “Martin” with a bow and arrow.

The same corporal noted that he had previous contact with Trejo only days before on Dec. 16 when Trejo had admitted to using acid and cocaine and had caused a disturbance at Guthrie’s Bar and Grill on Kelly Johnson while he was allegedly hallucinating and making other customers uncomfortable.

The corporal noted that on the night of Trejo’s arrest at the substation it was unlikely he had actually killed someone as he was probably hallucinating and once again under the influence of narcotics.

Officers visited the apartment complex around 1:35 a.m. on a welfare check and found the front door shut but unlocked. When officers entered the apartment, they found the body of 37-year-old Martin Rodarte on the floor of a bedroom with a compound archery bow near the body.

Martin Rodarte, courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Trejo faces a charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Rodarte. He is due in El Paso County Court on Jan. 25.