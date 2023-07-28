DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning hikers, bikers and horseback riders to be aware of a man accused of performing “lewd acts” on one of the local trails.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a man who had indecently exposed himself on July 22 at 2:30 p.m. on the trails at Bluffs Regional Park.

The trail, located at 10099 Crooked Stick Trail in Lone Tree, is where a horseback rider said a man on a bike allegedly followed them and conducted “lewd acts” before riding away.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, about 30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark hair, a thin build, and dental braces. The man was shirtless and wearing black or gray shorts and was riding a black trail bike.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

“I urge you to always be aware of your surroundings. If you see someone doing this, call 9-1-1 immediately so we can respond and take that person into custody,” the DougCo Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.