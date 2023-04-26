DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating an alleged burglary that occurred at Denver East High School Monday when a man entered the school after hours and stole a car.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers received a call at about 7 p.m. from the school about a burglary.

DPD said an adult man entered East High School through a propped door and then rummaged through students’ belongings.

Officers said the man stole a set of car keys and then stole the car from the parking lot. DPD did recover the car Tuesday morning in the area of Gaylord and Wesley, which is about five miles away from the school.

The alleged burglary happened after school and SRO hours, according to DPD.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made, but DPD said they are making progress with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe the individual was associated with the school.