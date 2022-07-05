JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.

On July 3, witnesses reported a woman had come from a trail and ended up in the parking lot off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Nature Center, covered in blood and asking for help.

The woman told authorities Martinez confronted her after she got off work at her job around 7 p.m. and told her to get in his car. He drove them to a trail, walked for a few minutes then pulled a knife and stabbed her multiple times. She is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Martinez is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.