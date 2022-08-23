DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver man was arrested in Parker after he allegedly stole a truck and assaulted a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., a deputy on patrol spotted someone getting out of a suspicious truck and when he turned his car around, the truck was empty, police said.

While searching the area for the driver, a man came up to them and told them someone else was driving. Deputies determined the man was actually the driver and the truck was stolen.

When the deputies proceeded to take the man into custody, he resisted and ended up kicking a deputy in the chest and face, DCSO said. The deputy was not injured.

Deputies found evidence of fentanyl pills, gun ammunition and “several financial devices belonging to other people” when they searched the truck, DCSO said.

The man is facing several charges including assault on a peace officer.