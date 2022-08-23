DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of stabbing a 22-year-old with autism on an RTD bus in June was arrested in Nebraska, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver police said 40-year-old Jerome Brewer is being held on investigation of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The attack happened on the night of June 30 near East Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street. The victim told FOX31 he was attacked and stabbed 10 times.

According to the victim, it all started when Brewer asked, “What are you looking at?”

“He pulled out a big blade about this big and started stabbing me. There was blood all over. That’s pretty much what happened,” the victim said at the time.

The arrest comes as RTD tapped a law enforcement veteran to lead its police department, swearing in Joel Fitzgerald on Tuesday morning.

“I talked to people that ride and use RTD and those people unanimously, not knowing who I was or what I was gonna do, just want to be safe and secure,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re empathetic to people who are unhoused, and people that are mentally ill, and we certainly understand that we have to be empathetic and we have to deliver services and help them connect with services, but we also have to be firm.”