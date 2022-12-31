Eric Bramschreiber, Suspect arrested in connection with wife being shot in the leg (Credit: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested in Pueblo Friday night and accused of shooting his wife in the leg, according to a release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Bramschreiber, 55, was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing, PCSO said.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of Vision Lane around 10 p.m. and found a victim sitting in a truck with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital and later released.

PCSO said the victim and Bramschreiber had driven together to a home on Vision Lane.

According to PCSO, Bramschreiber went into the trailer and was in there for around 30 minutes when the victim began honking the horn to get him to come out.

A witness said when Bramschreiber heard the horn honking, he came out of the trailer and fired three shots from a handgun. One of those shots hit the victim in the leg, PCSO said.

Bramschreiber told deputies he did not shoot the gun and that he did not have a gun. A search warrant of the trailer turned up two handguns, and shell casings were also found outside the home, according to PCSO.

