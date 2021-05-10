Man accused of shooting Denver police officer arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — About 36 hours after a Denver police officer was taken to the hospital, the man accused of shooting him has been arrested.

Pedro Juan Gallegos, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Details about exactly what happened are unclear, but around 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Alcott Street for a trespassing report.

During the response, the officer was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was said to be stable after surgery on Sunday.