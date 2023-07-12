BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of shooting at a Broomfield eatery appeared in court and is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney said the alleged shooter, Kenneth Fairchild, is also facing several charges for incidents in other cities.

Fairchild was formally charged with more than 30 counts including attempted first-degree murder, arson and illegally discharging a firearm.

Fairchild is accused of firing a bullet at the Jus Burritos restaurant on U.S. 287 on Saturday. A bullet hit a window and sent customers and staff running for cover.

The DA said Fairchild is also accused of crimes in Arvada, Thornton, Adams County and Commerce City.

Both the Broomfield and Denver police departments are also checking to see if Fairchild was responsible for shots fired at buildings in downtown Denver.

People involved in the shootings described narrowly being hit by gunfire.

Pete Elliott, who lives in Adams County, was in the courtroom and said he and his family have been terrorized by Fairchild.

Elliott said he’s concerned Fairchild’s $200,000 bond is too low.

Elliott says Fairchild also goes by the name “Gabe.”

“I care to make sure he’s behind bars so that my little kid doesn’t have to have dreams about being haunted by Gabe. I don’t have to walk into this room and ask why there is a hammer lying next to his bed. And he said he thought he had seen Gabe in the neighborhood. That I do care about,” Elliott said.

Fairchild’s attorney said he wants to discuss competency issues with the judge. That could have an impact on how the case proceeds.

Elliott said he’s not buying that story.

“Most of us understand that this incompetency is self-induced. His terrorizing people for so long. I would imagine his fear is self-induced,” Elliott said.

Elliot said he’s heard from many others who have had experiences with Fairchild and he plans to watch Fairchild’s court case closely.

Fairchild is scheduled to appear before a judge again early next month.

FOX31 reached out to Fairchild for an interview, but he declined.