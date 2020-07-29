Man accused of shooting 2 during protest on I-225 released on bond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of shooting two people during a demonstration on Interstate 225 in Aurora on Saturday has been released on bond.

Samuel Young, 23, faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. He’s accused of shooting at a Jeep Wrangler that drove through the protest after demonstrators blocked both directions of the freeway near East Sixth Avenue.

Two protesters were wounded in the shooting.

FOX31 and Channel 2 were the only news stations at the Arapahoe County Jail when Young bonded out Tuesday night. His bond was set at $75,000.

Young said he does not yet have legal representation.

He said he is not officially affiliated with the organizers of Saturday’s protest, which was demanding justice for Elijah McClain.

Young did not answer when asked if he tried to shoot the Jeep or protesters.

Earlier Tuesday, FOX31 and Channel 2 obtained Young’s arrest affidavit, which provides additional details from witnesses about what allegedly occurred Saturday evening.