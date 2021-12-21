Man accused of sexual assault on a child while posing as immigration official

AURORA (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a 65-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl after identifying himself as an immigration official.

APD said Kenneth Dean Lee has been charged with sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary.

The investigation started in December when the sexual assault on a child was reported in the 1300 block of North Chester Street.

Investigators are looking into allegations that Lee entered a home and identified himself as an immigration official before assaulting the child.

Other allegations were discovered during the course of the investigation, police believe Lee may have targeted immigrant and refugee families to commit similar assaults.

APD is actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Lee, please call the Aurora911 Center at 303.627-3100.

The City of Aurora to wants everyone to feel safe reporting these crimes, regardless of their immigration status. Reported allegations will be taken seriously.