LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who allegedly sold a woman drugs that resulted in her death has been arrested, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Dominguez, 56, of Evans, is facing charges of unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and unlawful distribution of cocaine and oxycodone.

A woman was found dead in her home by a relative on Nov. 11, 2022, in the 5900 block of Palmer Court. The sheriff’s office said crime scene investigators found “multiple substances, later determined to be user amounts of fentanyl pills and cocaine.”

The investigation identified Dominguez as the person who sold the woman the drugs, possibly as oxycodone. The drugs we actually counterfeit, LCSO said.

“While new legislation created consequences for people who sell fatal fentanyl, these are extremely difficult cases to investigate. Our investigators spent months fact-finding and gathering evidence to hold this suspect accountable,” LCSO Investigations Captain Bobby Moll said. “Fentanyl is devastating families here in Larimer County, and this case is no exception. My hope is that this arrest will save countless lives.”

Dominguez is being held at the Larimer County Jail on a $750,000 bond.