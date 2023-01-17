EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Evergreen man was arrested and accused of threatening mass shootings at the FBI in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a Colorado-based performing arts group early Monday morning.

Kyle William Staebell, 33, was charged in federal court with making threats to commit mass violence.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes very seriously any threat to commit mass violence,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement.

The charges in the criminal complaint detailed below are allegations and Staebell is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The threats

Specifically, the criminal complaint accused Staebell of using an online FBI tip line to threaten a terrorist attack at the FBI Denver Division office.

The tip was sent just after 1 a.m. Monday. The tipster said they would “do a mass shooting at the denver [sic] FBI office tomorrow!”

The tip line allows people to identify themselves. The name provided on the form was Kyle Staebell, according to court records. The IP address that sent the threat was also associated with Staebell.

A Twitter account associated with Staebell also posted threats of mass shootings at both the FBI offices and the Department of Homeland Security, according to court documents.

Additionally, a ticketing email for a Colorado-based performing arts group received an email from “kylestaebell@gmail.com” that said he was “going to do a mass shooting.”

The FBI also learned that in mid-December 2022, a person matching Staebell’s description circumvented security at the performing arts group and entered restricted parts of the building, court documents said.

Search warrant and interview with law enforcement

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Staebell’s house and found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail. In an interview, Staebell said the substance in the bottle was a mixture of alcohol, paint and glue, and that the rag was to make it easier to sniff.

Staebell said in the interview that the threats were done by his ex-girlfriend. He said he had broken up with her two days prior.

According to court documents, Staebell admitted he went into the performing art group’s building. He said he entered it through an unlocked door “because he wanted to conduct an orchestra with a Harry Potter wand that he claimed he had found.”

Staebell also said conductors use witchcraft wands to conduct orchestras, court documents said.