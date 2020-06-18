Denver man accused of killing neighbor after argument involving racial slur

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver man is in jail after allegedly shooting his neighbor in the chest during an argument.

Police say Lessie Britton, 75, and his neighbor were arguing in the 1700 block of Willow Street Wednesday afternoon when the victim called Britton a racial slur.

A witness shared video of the argument with police, and according to court documents, after the victim used the racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the chest.

Britton was in a vehicle during the argument and shooting, according to a witness, and when police arrived at the scene he was apparently on his way to turn himself in.

The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released. However, his wife says the incident started over an argument over parking in an alley between two homes.

According to the victim’s wife, the suspect refused to move his vehicle until the victim and his children presented immigration documents.

Denver police initially reported the incident as a double shooting. FOX31 is working to determine if or how the second victim was involved.

A probable cause document lists first-degree murder as the charge investigators are seeking against Britton.