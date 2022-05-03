CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of killing his mother in Castle Rock last week has been arrested in Florida, police announced Tuesday.

Matthew Buchanan, 32, allegedly killed his mother on or around April 26 and left the scene, according to police. Another adult was also found at the home, which was set on fire, and taken to the hospital.

Castle Rock police say Buchanan was arrested early Tuesday morning in Monroe County, Florida. He is currently being held in jail there until his extradition to Colorado.

“I’m so proud of our team for their diligent and quick work, and we hope this arrest brings some relief to our community,” said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley in a statement. “We are grateful to the many agencies who assisted us in locating this wanted person.”

Buchannon is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

This is a breaking story that will be updated shortly.