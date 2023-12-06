GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing an Arvada police officer.

Officer Dillon Vakoff was gunned down after answering a family disturbance In September of last year. Defendant Sonny Almanza took the stand Wednesday and described the moments before the shooting broke out.

Dressed in a suit, Almanza took the witness stand and told jurors about the events leading up to the shooting. He told the court he did not know he had shot an officer.

The Arvada Police Department has said a chaotic disturbance broke out between family members involving custody issues.

Almanza said he heard chaos and fighting and grabbed an AR-15 rifle from his apartment. He then went outside to what he said sounded like a brawl. He said he was worried about the people he was trying to protect when he fired his weapon.

Almanza said he was trying to defuse the situation and was trying to get people to leave by firing a shot in the air. But he said he did not know an officer was there.

“I shot in the air, and I proceeded to go that way to see what was going on. I was just scared for myself. Scared for the people I was with. I just wanted to keep myself and my family protected,” Almanza said.

Almanza said he was told by someone at the scene that he had shot an officer.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Almanza’s attorney said there was no intent to kill Vakoff.

Prosecutors argued there was intent and pointed out that Almanza pulled the trigger on his AR-15 at least seven times.