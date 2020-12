COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been charged for allegedly killing his 78-year-old father in Commerce City earlier this year.

Police found Benigno Hernandez-Moreno dead at his home on 65th Avenue on Dec. 8. According to investigators he had severe head trauma.

His son, 26-year-old Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escarena, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberation.

Hernandez-Escarena is set to appear in court in January.