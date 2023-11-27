DENVER (KDVR) — A man who allegedly shot and killed a 73-year-old in Lone Tree was taken into custody in Wyoming.

James Matthew Neal, 23, was wanted in connection to the death of Michael Lohmeier, who was found dead in his car on Nov. 4.

Lohmeier’s family told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm that Neal was found near Lusk, Wyoming. Neal is being held at the Goshen County Detention Center and is being held in connection to the Lone Tree homicide. However, no charges have been filed yet.

Lusk is a small plains town near the border of Wyoming and Nebraska. It is about 270 miles away from Lone Tree.

Man found shot near Park Meadows Mall

The search for Neal began after police were investigating a man who was found shot to death in his car near Park Meadows Mall.

“The bullet came in through the driver’s side window,” Marilyn Lohmeier-Howland, Mike’s younger sister said.

Marilyn said she received the call from another family member that Mike was found shot in his car parked behind a store in Lone Tree called “At Home” which is right across South Yosemite Street from the mall.

“We were told he died fast and were hoping he didn’t know that this was about to happen to him,” Marilyn said.

She said they believed the shooting was random and her brother happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. She said she didn’t know anyone who would want to intentionally hurt him.

Mike was a dad to two sons. Marilyn said her brother loved to take pictures and loved animals and being outdoors. He was one of six total siblings and a graduate of Limon High School back in 1968.