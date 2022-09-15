DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora was arrested on Sept. 6, the Denver Police Department said.

Joseph Spector, 44, allegedly “forcibly fondled” a girl at the Denver International Airport on July 7 and another girl at Lava Island located at 452 N. Sable Blvd. on Sept. 6, DPD said.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 6 following an investigation including an interview with the girl’s mother and surveillance video from DIA identified Spector as the suspect.

He was taken into custody for investigation of sexual assault – fondling of a child the same day the other assault allegedly occurred. He’s also now facing charges of sexual assault on a child from that incident in Aurora.

Police believe Spector may have other victims as a pattern of sexual abuse of children and ask anyone with information on either of the two incidents or if they wish to report an incident to contact the department in the city the assault occurred: DPD at 720.913.6040 or Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.