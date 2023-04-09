LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run between an electric bike and an SUV in Lakewood Friday night was arrested Saturday.

Steven Bielas was arrested on charges of failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Lakewood police responded to the 600 block of Wadsworth Boulevard.

Agents found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was riding his electric bike southbound in the lanes of traffic on Wadsworth, north of 6th Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators found that the victim was hit by a Maroon FJ Cruiser that then fled the scene.

A Medina Alert was issued and later deactivated when the SUV and Bielas were found in Denver.

Detectives are looking into the fault of the crash.

The victim’s identity was not released, as next of kin had not been identified as of 9 p.m. Saturday.