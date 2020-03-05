Man accused of fatally stabbing dog, assaulting person in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins man is accused of fatally stabbing his dog and assaulting a person while high on drugs.

According to Fort Collins police, at 2:17 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Smith Street.

Officers learned Aaron La Guardia, 35, was reportedly under the influence of illegal drugs and had stabbed his dog. He also allegedly physically assaulted a male victim.

Everyone inside the home was able to leave before police arrived.

“Officers contacted the suspect via phone and ultimately convinced him to come out,” police said in a written statement.

The dog did not survive.

The male who was assaulted was uninjured, police said.

La Guardia was was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces charges of felony menacing, first-degree burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals and third-degree assault.

“Illegal substances can cause erratic, unpredictable, and extremely dangerous behavior,” said Fort Collins police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “Using hard drugs can have devastating outcomes. If you or someone you know has a substance dependency issue, help is available in our community.”

Police advised those in crisis to call 911. Care is also available at the SummitStone Walk-In Crisis Center at 1217 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins.