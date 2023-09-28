PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KXRM) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a high-speed crash in August that killed three people from Aurora and Denver, including a 12-year-old boy.

On the night of Aug. 26, 12-year-old Alonzo and his grandparents, 56-year-old Marie Quintana and 48-year-old Jesus Guerrero Lopez, were on their way back home from visiting friends in Pueblo West when a car heading southbound on North Purcell Boulevard crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the family’s car head-on.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Kohen Garrett Kyle was driving a BMW 550 at speeds exceeding 100 mph when the crash happened. Kyle’s car rolled over, and 12-year-old Alonzo was thrown from his family’s car.

PCSO said witnesses in the area reported seeing Kyle driving recklessly and passing other cars prior to the crash.

On Thursday, PCSO arrested Kyle on a slew of counts, including:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of reckless driving – vehicular homicide

Three counts of vehicular homicide – driving under the influence

Child abuse resulting in death

“I commend our detectives for the extensive work they have done on this investigation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Incidents of this magnitude take a tremendous amount of time to investigate. I commend the swift and thorough work by the detectives in getting this arrest warrant issued and this individual taken into custody.”

Kyle was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.