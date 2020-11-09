Man accused of driving into Denver police pleads not guilty

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of intentionally swerving his car toward police and hitting three officers during a protest over racial injustice and police brutality in Denver has pleaded not guilty.

A lawyer for Anthony Knapp entered the plea on his behalf during an online hearing on Monday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference as well as assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

The officers who were hit were standing next to a parked police truck that was monitoring a protest near the state Capitol on May 30. One of the officers suffered a broken leg.