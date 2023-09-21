DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of killing two people along Federal Boulevard on Sept. 14 will stay in jail unless he can post a $5 million cash bond.

Vinchenzo Moscoso, 29, allegedly attacked a man on an RTD bus around 5:10 a.m. seemingly out of the blue.

Video obtained by FOX31 shows the RTD bus stop at 32nd and Federal while the driver has a conversation with a man who police identified as Moscoso. The bus driver eventually lets him on, then he can be seen walking to the back of the bus where he pulls a knife out and stabs a man in the neck.

In the video, you can see other passengers react when the stabbing occurs. The victim can also be seen grabbing his neck.

As passengers run toward the front of the bus, the attacker can be seen walking toward them before exiting through the door in the middle of the bus.

Several hours later, around 9:50 a.m., Denver police were called to the area of 50th and Federal where a woman was found dead at a bus stop near a Regis University sports field.

Moscoso was arrested about 10 blocks away near 55th and Lowell shortly after this second death. Police said he had blood on his hands and a bloody knife in his pocket. They believe he is responsible for both attacks.

In court Thursday, the judge set Moscoso’s bail at $5 million and ordered him to appear for a status hearing on Oct. 9.