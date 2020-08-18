Man accused of breaking into home, using shower, taking apple in Greeley

Austin Rae is accused of breaking into a home in Greely, showering and taking an apple. (Credit: Weld County Sheriff)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man accused of breaking into a home and taking a shower was arrested in Greeley.

Police said a woman returned to her home Monday afternoon and found that someone had broken in and was taking a shower.

The woman called 911, and as police arrived the alleged burglar walked out of the home and was taken into police custody.

The suspect, 25-year-old Austin Rae, was allegedly wearing pants belonging to the victim’s son and eating an apple he had taken out of the fridge. Police said Rae’s hair was still wet.

Rae is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also had warrants out of Boulder, police said.