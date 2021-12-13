Man accused of assaulting people with a belt in Breckenridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Breckenridge Police Department says a man was arrested after reportedly assaulting citizens with a belt and attempting to break into rooms.

It happened in the 500 block of Village Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said they received multiple calls about the suspect. When they arrived on scene, the suspect tried to run away and eventually locked himself in a room.

After a short time, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police said an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories