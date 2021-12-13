Man accused of assaulting people with a belt in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Breckenridge Police Department says a man was arrested after reportedly assaulting citizens with a belt and attempting to break into rooms.
It happened in the 500 block of Village Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Police said they received multiple calls about the suspect. When they arrived on scene, the suspect tried to run away and eventually locked himself in a room.
After a short time, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Police said an investigation is underway.