DENVER (KDVR) — A man was accused of accidentally firing a shot that killed a woman in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Eric Robles-Villa, 25, is being held for investigation of reckless manslaughter.

Denver police said around 1 p.m., Denver 911 received a report of a shooting at a house in the 5500 block of North Abilene Street.

An adult woman was found and taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Robles-Villa had accidentally fired one gunshot. He was then arrested.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.