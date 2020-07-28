Man accidentally discharges gun, shoots himself in the leg at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (KDVR) — Team members from Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue were called to rescue a 70-year-old man who accidentally discharged a gun in his backpack and shot himself in the leg.

It happened at Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park on July 19.

Park officials said bystanders provided initial first aid for the victim.

The rescue team transported the to the Bear Lake Trailhead, where he was taken by ambulance to a campground meadow.

An air ambulance was then used to fly the victim to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

A park ranger investigation found that the man, from Missouri, had a handgun in his backpack that discharged.

The round struck the man in his leg, which did not exit the man’s body.

Park officials say proven methods for wildlife protection include bear spray and other safety precautions, firearms should not be considered.