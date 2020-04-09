Male shot, killed by Kiowa County deputies

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A male was shot and killed by Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement sent on behalf of Kiowa County Sheriff Casey Sheridan, the shooting happened about 3 p.m. during a traffic stop.

“The deputies deployed a taser before firing,” Sheridan said in the statement, which was released by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

No deputies were injured.

The male’s name and age have not been released.

Authorities did not provide details about where the shooting took place, why deputies fired their weapons or if the male was armed.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is traveling to Kiowa County to begin the investigation, Sheridan said.